13 most famous people from South Ribble including Phil Jones & Liv Cooke

From musicians to actors, sport stars to comedians, numerous celebrities were either born in or grew up in South Ribble.

Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.

So below we have collected 13 famous faces you may not have known were from South Ribble and included some information about what makes them so well known.

South Ribble celebrities The 11 most famous people from South Ribble

Phil Jones The former footballer attended Balshaw's CE High School in Leyland and played for the Ribble Wanderers.

John Thomson The actor grew up in New Longton