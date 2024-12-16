13 delightful pics as crowds gather at Hoghton Tower's Christmas Farmers' Market

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:55 BST
Hoghton Tower was awash with crowds of people over the weekend as many travelled to view the Christmas Farmers' Market.

Stalls brimming with fresh goods and artisanal treats were on offer at the spectacular Grade I listed building.

Hoghton Tower’s festive offerings blend history, tradition, and seasonal joy, making it a must-visit destination this Christmas.

Whether exploring its historical roots or indulging in seasonal festivities, there’s no better place to embrace the magic of the holidays.

Take a look at some of the wonderfully festive pictures.

One of the many stalls at the Farmers' Market.

1. Hoghton Tower Christmas Farmers' Market

One of the many stalls at the Farmers' Market. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
A candle stall.

2. Hoghton Tower Christmas Farmers' Market

A candle stall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Hoghton Tower Christmas Farmers Market.

3. Hoghton Tower Christmas Farmers' Market

Hoghton Tower Christmas Farmers Market. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
All the bread!

4. Hoghton Tower Christmas Farmers' Market

All the bread! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice