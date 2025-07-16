12 sombre pics as hundreds of mourners line the streets for funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
Hundreds of mourners lined the streets today to pay their respects to the much loved owner of Malcolm’s Musicland – Malcolm Allen.

Malcolm, who owned and ran the store for over 50 years passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1, after bravely fighting a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.

His funeral took place today at St Barnabas Church, Heapey, with the funeral procession passing through Chorley town centre at 1.45pm and then for a moment of silence outside his store, Malcolm's Musicland.

A mural of Malcolm has also went up in the window of his Chorley town centre shop Malcolm's Musicland to remember him by.

The art was created by Scott Wilcock AKA Snow Graffiti, who also created the Taylor Swift window art.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming pics as many pay their respects.

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for the funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland.

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for funeral of Malcolm Allen

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for the funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland.

Mourners applaud as the funeral procession of Malcolm Allen owner of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley makes its way past his shop.

Funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley

Mourners applaud as the funeral procession of Malcolm Allen owner of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley makes its way past his shop.

Mourners applaud as the funeral procession of Malcolm Allen owner of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley makes its way past his shop.

Funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley

Mourners applaud as the funeral procession of Malcolm Allen owner of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley makes its way past his shop.

PCSO's pay their respects during the funeral procession.

Funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley

PCSO's pay their respects during the funeral procession.

