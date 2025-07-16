Malcolm, who owned and ran the store for over 50 years passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 1, after bravely fighting a decade-long battle with prostate cancer.

His funeral took place today at St Barnabas Church, Heapey, with the funeral procession passing through Chorley town centre at 1.45pm and then for a moment of silence outside his store, Malcolm's Musicland.

A mural of Malcolm has also went up in the window of his Chorley town centre shop Malcolm's Musicland to remember him by.

The art was created by Scott Wilcock AKA Snow Graffiti, who also created the Taylor Swift window art.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming pics as many pay their respects.

1 . Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for funeral of Malcolm Allen Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for the funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard/Malcolm's Musicland Photo Sales

2 . Funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley Mourners applaud as the funeral procession of Malcolm Allen owner of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley makes its way past his shop. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Funeral of Malcolm Allen of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley Mourners applaud as the funeral procession of Malcolm Allen owner of Malcolm's Musicland in Chorley makes its way past his shop. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales