12 pictures from the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show
The crowds turned out to enjoy fun galore for all the family at the 14th annual Fylde Vintage and Farm Show in the Fylde countryside near Kirkham.
By Tony Durkin
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:37 BST
The weather co-operated to make it a real weekend to remember as hundreds of people revelled over Saturday and Sunday in a host of attractions, including a display of farm machinery and many other vehicles, an on-site circus, tractor pulling, sheep racing and a dog show.
There were also a wide variety of trade stalls and a large arts and craft tent along with evening comedy on Friday and Saturday from legendary funnymen Mick Miller and Jimmy Cricket respectively.
