The popular event, which was hosted by the Fylde Coast Hindu Society, brought joy, colour and energy to Blackpool’s Festival Tower Headland with hundreds of people attending from across the Fylde Coast and beyond — despite bouts of rain throughout the day.

This year’s theme, “Diversity,” came to life with an extraordinary mix of cultural showcases from two vibrant Indian states, featuring traditional and modern performances, food, and art that highlighted the spirit of unity within India's rich heritage.

The festival grounds came alive with Garba, the traditional dance of Gujarat, and Bhangra, the lively folk dance of Punjab. Rain could not dampen spirits as the crowds danced enthusiastically together, turning the seafront into a scene of pure celebration.

A special highlight of the day was a dynamic performance by the Bollywood Dance Group of the Fylde Coast Hindu Society, whose colourful costumes and high-energy choreography captivated the audience and brought Bollywood glamour to Blackpool.

Chirag Khajuria, Chairman of the Fylde Coast Hindu Society, said: “The turnout and energy today prove that unity in diversity is more than a theme—it’s a lived experience here on the Fylde Coast.

"Rain or shine, the community came together in celebration. We are proud to share our culture and look forward to growing this into an International Cultural Festival welcoming all communities.”

Take a look at some wonderful pics from the event.

1 . Indian Cultural Festival 2025 Indian Cultural Festival Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

2 . Indian Cultural Festival 2025 Indian Cultural Festival Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

3 . Indian Cultural Festival 2025 Indian Cultural Festival Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

4 . Indian Cultural Festival 2025 Indian Cultural Festival Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales