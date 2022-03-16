National Highways is delivering a £1.5m wear and tear project to resurface sections of the southbound M6 between junction 35 and junction 33.

The southbound carriageway will be closed between junction 34 and junction 33 from 7pm tonight until 7am tomorrow (Thursday March 17).

The diversion requires drivers to leave the M6 at junction 34 and travel along the southbound A589 Caton Road towards Lancaster city centre - joining the A6 in Lancaster city centre to travel to and re-join the M6 at junction 33 at Galgate.

Further 7pm to 7am overnight closures using the same diversion route will be taking place tomorrow night, Friday night and Saturday night (March 17, 18 and 19 ) and again on the nights of Monday and Tuesday March 21 and 22 March and Wednesday March 30.

Drivers are advised to delay journeys or seek alternative routes should they wish to avoid using the diversion route through Lancaster city centre. Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000. Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest – National Highways’ regional Twitter feed.

The works include resurfacing and replacing road markings and road studs. This is to ensure National Highways keep the network safe and operational, as well as improving journeys for motorists.