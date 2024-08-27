An incredible selection of mouth watering and thirst quenching vendors took over Lowther Gardens over the weekend.

This free event - which hosted a variety of stalls and family entertainment - is one of several held annually, including the Ice Cream Festival which took place earlier this year.

The next event residents can look forward to is Pumpkins in the Park which will take place on October 26 and 27.

Here are 12 great pictures from the World Food and Drink Festival:

Tasty treats galore were available at the food and drink festival held in Lytham's Lowther Gardens.

This youngster tucks into a treat at Lowther's Food and Drink Festival.

Sara Dewhurst of Lytham Gin at the food and drink festival held in Lytham's Lowther Gardens.

Music on the move was among the attractions at the food and drink festival in Lowther Gardens.