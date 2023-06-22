Tom has been in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since the accident on May 25.

He was previously in a coma and on life support, but is now awake and responding to treatment.

He has also been enjoying the many video messages which have been flooding in since his family set up a Facebook page, 'You can do it Tom!'.

Tom shows off the football medal awarded in his absence at a recent tournament.

Videos have so far come from celebraities including Morecambe-based world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, James Hooton AKA Sam Dingle from Emmerdale, former Manchester United footballers Gary Neville, David May and Dion Dublin, Coronation Street actor Martin 'Spider' Hancock, TV sport reporter Mike Bushell, TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, Barry Roche from Morecambe FC, singer Russell Watson and children’s TV character Hacker T Dog.

Tom's mum Karla said that, almost a month on from the collision, he "continues to make steady progress".

"Tom's days are busy receiving care from the amazing Alder Hey Children's Hospital specialists including audiology, speech & language, an eating therapist and a tutor to assist with learning," the Facebook page said.

"He's really looking forward to the hydrotherapy pool next week!

Tom and his mum Karla pictured before the accident.

"Tom is able to walk very short distances but needs the use of a wheelchair while his rehabilitation journey continues.

"Thanks to everyone for the heartwarming messages of support via this page and direct to us.

"Special thanks to the amazing celebs who continue to send Tom inspirational and motivational videos. He loves every single one of them and they are helping enormously with his recovery. You can do it Tom!"

Tom was also cheered up by a card full of special messages from his team mates at Trimpell & Bare Rangers FC, along with a medal which was given to Tom in his absence at a recent tournament.

Tom is recovering in Alder Hey.

Tom was injured on Thursday May 25. The incident happened just before 8.30pm in Owen Road at the junction with Torrisholme Road and involved a marked police Peugeot 308 hatchback which was responding to an emergency call.

Tom was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Alder Hey.

Police have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to carry out an independent investigation.

Tom (front centre) with his team mates.

Tom is now making "steady progress" in hospital.