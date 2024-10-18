11 terrifying pictures as Scare City Experience returns to former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley bigger and bloodier

By Emma Downey
Published 18th Oct 2024, 13:41 BST
Scare City returns to the abandoned Camelot theme park for another year of terror.

The award-winning Scare City Experience has returned bigger, betterand bloodier than ever before.

Set in the darkened depths of a huge abandoned theme park, this is a horror event like no other – providing a truly immersive scare experience with an authentically terrifying environment, all across one continuous trail.

Take a look at some scary pics.

Did anyone order a scary clown?

1. Scare City Experience at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley

Did anyone order a scary clown? Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
No thanks!

2. Scare City Experience at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley.

No thanks! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Scary business!

3. Scare City Experience at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley

Scary business! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Is there a doctor in the house?

4. Scare City Experience at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley

Is there a doctor in the house? Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice