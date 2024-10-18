The award-winning Scare City Experience has returned bigger, betterand bloodier than ever before.
Set in the darkened depths of a huge abandoned theme park, this is a horror event like no other – providing a truly immersive scare experience with an authentically terrifying environment, all across one continuous trail.
Take a look at some scary pics.
1. Scare City Experience at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley
Did anyone order a scary clown? Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Scare City Experience at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley.
No thanks! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Scare City Experience at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley
Scary business! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Scare City Experience at the former Camelot Theme Park in Chorley
Is there a doctor in the house? Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard