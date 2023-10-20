11 pictures of Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric in Blackpool
Blackpool's acclaimed art festival Lightpool has returned with a huge programme for October
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
Lightpool Festival, which will run from October 20-28, will include world premieres and installations never before seen in the UK, including artworks from Australia, France, the Netherlands and Spain.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric Performing Arts Theatre in Blackpool.
