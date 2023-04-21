2 . Mitt Romney

The former US presidential candidate and senator is a native of New England but he traced his family roots back to Preston. Romney, famous for his Mormon faith, is the great-grandson of Miles Romney, one of the first British converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Miles lived and worked in Preston, and was baptised into the faith by US missionaries on the banks of the River Ribble before emigrating to America. Photo: Evan Vucci