11 pictures of globally famous people and celebrities and with unexpected or little-known links to Preston

Preston has plenty of famous sons and daughters - and plenty with more unexpected connections to our great city.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:49 BST

Here’s 11 people who have, in some way or another, share an unusual connection to Preston.

Nine people with unexpected links to Preston

Nine people with unexpected links to Preston Photo: Unexpected links to Preston

The former US presidential candidate and senator is a native of New England but he traced his family roots back to Preston. Romney, famous for his Mormon faith, is the great-grandson of Miles Romney, one of the first British converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Miles lived and worked in Preston, and was baptised into the faith by US missionaries on the banks of the River Ribble before emigrating to America.

Balzac, one of the founders of the realism movement and a great influence on Charles Dickens, primary wrote about French characters. He clearly knew his Red Rose county from other parts of England, though. In his 1844 novel Le Lys dans la vallée, the book’s hero is seduced by the beautiful Lady Arabella Dudley, a Lancastrian, who tells him that Lancashire is "the county where women die of love". Le Lys dans la vallée means The Lily of the Valley.

A Stoneyhurst old boy, Tolkien is the creator of the Hobbit and Lord of Rings. Tolkien wrote parts Lord of the Rings while staying in Lancashire during the Second World War and was inspired by the rural surroundings for Middle Earth. The brooding industrial landscape of Preston, known to Tolkien, also contributed.

