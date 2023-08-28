News you can trust since 1886
11 photos: The best places to pop the question in and around Preston

The Japanese Garden in Avenham Park is one of the most popular spots to propose to your sweetheart in Preston and the surrounding area, according to Post readers.
By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST

We asked which was the best place to pop the question - and received 265 replies.

Along with the the popular park, other popular choices included Brockholes Nature Reserve and Hoghton Tower.

Here we look at 1 places that readers suggested – one or two may come as a surprise!

Eileen Platt said: "The Japanese garden on Avenham park is a lovely spot."

1. Japanese Garden, Avenham Park,

Eileen Platt said: "The Japanese garden on Avenham park is a lovely spot." Photo: LEP

Iain Phillips said: "I’d take her up the Harris Museum.. Then get down on one knee.

2. Harris Museum

Iain Phillips said: "I’d take her up the Harris Museum.. Then get down on one knee. Photo: LEP

Julie Anne Eccles said: "Italian orchard restaurant that’s where my hubby proposed back in 2009."

3. The Orchard Italian restaurant

Julie Anne Eccles said: "Italian orchard restaurant that’s where my hubby proposed back in 2009." Photo: LEP

Lynette Woods said: "Hoghton Tower is really nice."

4. Hoghton Tower

Lynette Woods said: "Hoghton Tower is really nice." Photo: LEP

