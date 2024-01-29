The team at Big Foot Events lay on a variety of themed entertainments for different occasions – and their repertoir includes spectacular Jurassic-themed events bringing dinosaurs to anywhere in the country.

Over the years they have acquired a herd of more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs.

So if you want to walk with a Triceratops, roar with a giant T-Rex, scream with a Spinosaurus and run with a Raptor, director Erica Crompton can provide the prehistoric party.

Erica, whose HQ is in Bispham, said: “I got the idea from the TV programme ‘Walking With Dinosaurs’ and realised having a walking dinosaur at a wide range of events, birthday parties, schools and museums would be a great attraction.

"Back then, we didn’t realise then how popular demand would be.

"People ask, why Dinosaurs? It’s because everybody loves them, including us. The joy they bring to children of all ages is fantastic to witness.”

Their first dinosaur was Rex, the T Rex, is the heaviest beast they own. He has now retired and hangs in their Warehouse for posterity.

At a secure warehouse in Leyland, the menagerie includes T Rex, Raptors, Spinosaurus, Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Dilophosaurus,Ankylosaurus, Pterodactyl, Triceratops, Dilong Paradoxus – and each one has its own nickname.

There are events planned throughout 2024 – including the show Jurassic Earth, which is stomping into Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday February 18 withshows at 1pm and 4pm.

So if you hear the roar of a T-Rex – you’ll know why!

