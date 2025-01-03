11 most famous people from Lancaster & Morecambe including Tyson Fury, Jon Richardson & Scott McTominay

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:06 GMT

The city of Lancaster and its neighabouring seaside town of Morecambe can boast being the home or birthplace of numerous stars.

From sporting icons to top comedians and chart hitting rockstars, a whole bunch of celebrities hail from Lancaster or Morecambe.

Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.

So below we have collected 11 famous faces you may not have known were from Lancaster or Morecambe and included some information about what makes them so well known.

11 most famous people from Lancaster or Morecambe

1. Celebs from Lancaster & Morecambe

11 most famous people from Lancaster or Morecambe | Various

Photo Sales
The professional boxer has lived in Morecambe for the past 17 years

2. Tyson Fury

The professional boxer has lived in Morecambe for the past 17 years | PA

Photo Sales
The footballer was born and raised in Lancaster, attending Halton St Wilfrid's Primary School & Our Lady's Catholic College

3. Scott McTominay

The footballer was born and raised in Lancaster, attending Halton St Wilfrid's Primary School & Our Lady's Catholic College | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The comedian was born and raised in Lancaster, attending Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School

4. Jon Richardson

The comedian was born and raised in Lancaster, attending Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School | Getty Images for Bauer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Tyson FuryScott McTominayCelebrities
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice