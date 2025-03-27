Forget the ordinary, Little Mowgli located at 2 Tomlinson Road, is all about big dreams, bold learning, and boundless energy with a new, jungle-themed learning environment designed for sensory development, creativity, and endless fun!

Rooms include:

The Tiger Room (Ages 0-2)

A sensory wonderland designed for interactive learning, social play, and exploration. From first giggles to first steps, this space nurtures little adventurers at their most crucial stage.

The Giraffe Room (Ages 2-5)

Where imagination runs wild! We blend early literacy, creative expression, and hands-on discovery to prepare children for their next big steps in learning.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics from Leyland’s newest nursery.

