Take a look below at all the stars from Lancashire who are celebrating a birthday in February.

Lancashire can boast a whole host of stars from across the fields of sport and entertainment and their birthday’s are the perfect opportunity to celebrate their achievements.

So below we have collected all the Lancashire celebrities who have birthdays coming up this month as we wish them a Happy Birthday!

As well as including their birth year so you can nose at what age they’re set to turn, we have also explained what the birthday stars are up to now.

Take a look at 11 famous February babies from Lancashire and where they are now

Born on 21/2/92 in Preston, Phil is a former footballer who played for Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and England. Since the start of the 2023/24 season, he has been a coach at Manchester United academy.

Born 14/2/90, Jordan from Burnley is a radio and TV presenter. He has been the host of Capital Breakfast since April 2024 and the podcast Help I Sexted My Boss since 2018.

Born on 12/2/88 in Blackburn, AJ is a TV presenter. She has hosted Big Brother since 2023 and Celebrity Big Brother since 2024.

