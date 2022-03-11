Electricity North West said the outage is affecting a total of 994 homes in the PR6 and PR7 areas, including Brinscall, Withnell and Wheelton.

Power went off at around 6.50am after an “unexpected incident” on a high voltage cable, with 2,000 homes initially affected.

Engineers are on site and 1,000 homes have since had their power restored.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electricity North West said the remaining 1,000 homes should have their power restored by 9.50am.

Earlier, a spokesman for the electricity company said: "We're aware of a large power cut in Chorley in the PR6 and PR5 area affecting 2,000 customers.

"This power cut has been caused by an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable that provides electricity to homes and businesses.

"With high voltage power cuts, we're often able to get many of the homes involved back on before our estimated time of restoration.”

More than 2,000 homes are without electricity in Chorley and Higher Walton after a power cut this morning (Friday, March 11)

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.