10 top dog-friendly pubs in Lancaster & Morecambe to enjoy this Bank Holiday weekend

By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 11:08 BST

It’s not looking like being the best weather this Bank Holiday weekend, so it’s likely you’ll need to find a spot to escape the showers at some point.

And what better place than one of the district’s many pubs and bars – especially if they welcome your four-legged friend too.

Here’s our guide to 10 great dog-friendly venues in the area where you can enjoy a drink with your pet by your side.

1. The Three Mariners, Lancaster

Dogs are welcome inside and out. Water bowls and doggy treats are provided especially when they are well behaved. Photo: Submit

The Gallico Lounge, in Market Street, says it exists to bring people together - and that includes with your dogs in tow. The venue also serves refreshments for its canine guests.

2. Gallico Lounge, Lancaster

The Gallico Lounge, in Market Street, says it exists to bring people together - and that includes with your dogs in tow. The venue also serves refreshments for its canine guests. Photo: JPIMedia

Enjoy cask ales, premium lagers, a gin bar and live entertainment in this comfortable bar - with your canine companion at your side.

3. The Tap House, Lancaster

Enjoy cask ales, premium lagers, a gin bar and live entertainment in this comfortable bar - with your canine companion at your side. Photo: Submit

Little Bare loves combining beer, people and dogs in a small, intimate space where the emphasis is old-fashioned and simple.

4. The Little Bare, Morecambe

Little Bare loves combining beer, people and dogs in a small, intimate space where the emphasis is old-fashioned and simple. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

