10 pictures from the Holocaust Memorial Day 2023 at Astley Park War Memorial

An annual service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2023 took place at Astley Park,Chorley on Saturday.

By Tony Durkin
57 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 5:54pm

The special service held at the War Memorial, led by Rev Dr Francis Marsden, was organised by Chorley Council and Kinga Grzeczynska, director of Chorley Holocaust Memorial Day.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day or the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, is an international memorial day on January 27. It commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the murders of one third of the global Jewish population, along with countless members of other minorities between 1933 and 1945 by Nazi Germany.

1. Chorley remembers the Holocaust victims

Chorley mayor Coun Julia Berry and Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle were among those in attendance at the memorial service held at Astley Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Chorley remembers the Holocaust victims

The memorial service was led by Rev Dr Francis Marsden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Chorley remembers the Holocaust victims

Military standards were displayed at the annual service to remember victims of Holocaust and Genocide in Astley Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Chorley remembers the Holocaust victims

The annual service to remember victims of Holocaust and Genocide took place at the War Memorial in Astley Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

