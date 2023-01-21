10 pictures from the Holocaust Memorial Day 2023 at Astley Park War Memorial
An annual service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2023 took place at Astley Park,Chorley on Saturday.
The special service held at the War Memorial, led by Rev Dr Francis Marsden, was organised by Chorley Council and Kinga Grzeczynska, director of Chorley Holocaust Memorial Day.
The International Holocaust Remembrance Day or the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, is an international memorial day on January 27. It commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the murders of one third of the global Jewish population, along with countless members of other minorities between 1933 and 1945 by Nazi Germany.