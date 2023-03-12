10 pictures as hundreds of fathers gather for Dadcon at Brockholes Nature Reserve

Hundreds of dads from around the country gathered at Brockholes Nature Reserve near Preston for the seventh annual dad’s convention Dadcon.

Hosted by D adsnet , the UK’s largest community of dads, the event gave those in attendance the opportunity to take part in workshops, such as styling long hair and bushcraft and to listen to seminars on topics such as men’s mental health, family finances, online safety and many more.

Keynote speaker was TV presenter, adventurer, ex-commando and dad, Monty Halls, while other speaker included Matt Coye, author of the book Man vs Baby: The Chaos and Comedy of Real Life Parenting.

Event founder Al Ferguson said: “Unlike anything else in the nation, this event is designed to equip and inspire dads as well as encourage valuable and long lasting connections.”

