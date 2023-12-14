News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

10 pictures as Chorley's Winter Wonderland returns with popular ice rink and children's rides

Chorley town centre has turned into a Winter Wonderland once again in time for Christmas.
By Emma Downey
Published 14th Dec 2023, 12:09 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT

This popular festive attraction, organised by Chorley Council, opened last Saturday with plenty of attractions to keep all the family entertained.

As well as a 60ft x 40ft real ice rink, the Winter Wonderland, sponsored by Market Walk, also features a Ferris wheel and children’s rides such as the Alpine fun house and festive tipis.

Winter Wonderland is located on Cleveland Street carpark, opposite the Town Hall, and will be open every day, except Christmas Day, until Saturday, January 7.

Take a look at some of the pictures.

Pictured at the Winter Wonderland opening are: Leader of Chorley Council -Councillor Alistair Bradley and the Mayor and Mayoress of Chorley – Councillor Tommy Gray and Miss Michelle Gray, Councillor Danny Gee, with one of Chorley Council’s Town Centre ambassadors and representatives from local businesses

1. Chorley's Winter Wonderland 2023

Pictured at the Winter Wonderland opening are: Leader of Chorley Council -Councillor Alistair Bradley and the Mayor and Mayoress of Chorley – Councillor Tommy Gray and Miss Michelle Gray, Councillor Danny Gee, with one of Chorley Council’s Town Centre ambassadors and representatives from local businesses Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
From left: Leader of Chorley Council Councillor Alistair Bradley, Mayor and Mayoress of Chorley Councillor Tommy Gray and Miss Michelle Gray, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Councillor Danny Gee

2. Chorley's Winter Wonderland 2023

From left: Leader of Chorley Council Councillor Alistair Bradley, Mayor and Mayoress of Chorley Councillor Tommy Gray and Miss Michelle Gray, Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Councillor Danny Gee Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Taking a look around

3. Chorley's Winter Wonderland 2023

Taking a look around Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Some of Chorley's market traders

4. Chorley's Winter Wonderland 2023

Some of Chorley's market traders Photo: Paul Heyes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyChorley CouncilTown Hall