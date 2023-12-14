10 pictures as Chorley's Winter Wonderland returns with popular ice rink and children's rides
Chorley town centre has turned into a Winter Wonderland once again in time for Christmas.
By Emma Downey
Published 14th Dec 2023, 12:09 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
This popular festive attraction, organised by Chorley Council, opened last Saturday with plenty of attractions to keep all the family entertained.
As well as a 60ft x 40ft real ice rink, the Winter Wonderland, sponsored by Market Walk, also features a Ferris wheel and children’s rides such as the Alpine fun house and festive tipis.
Winter Wonderland is located on Cleveland Street carpark, opposite the Town Hall, and will be open every day, except Christmas Day, until Saturday, January 7.
Take a look at some of the pictures.
