10 photos of magnificent Chorley Flower Show
After an incredible show last year which saw more than tens of thousands attend, the dazzling Chorley Flower Show, now in its eighth year, began yesterday (Friday July 28) and continues until tomorrow (Sunday July 30).
The Chorley Flower Show features some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events.
National and local societies are displaying their plants and running regional competitions and the gardening theatre will be back with demonstrations from professional gardeners.
The event also includes live music.
