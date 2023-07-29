Chorley Flower Show returned this weekend at Astley Park with a glorious feast of colour/

After an incredible show last year which saw more than tens of thousands attend, the dazzling Chorley Flower Show, now in its eighth year, began yesterday (Friday July 28) and continues until tomorrow (Sunday July 30).

The Chorley Flower Show features some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events.

National and local societies are displaying their plants and running regional competitions and the gardening theatre will be back with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

The event also includes live music.

More details can be found here

1 . Chorley Flower Show. Nicky Green from Poplar Farm Chorley Flower Show. Nicky Green from Poplar Farm Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Chorley Flower Show Magnificent flowers brought vivid colour to Chorley Flower Show Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Chorley Flower Show Visitors enjoying Chorley Flower Show Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Chorley Flower Show. Kirsty Coleman and Gail MacPherson. Chorley Flower Show. Kirsty Coleman and Gail MacPherson are real sun flower girls Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales