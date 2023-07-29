News you can trust since 1886
Tesco to take over Preston Morrisons superstore

10 photos of magnificent Chorley Flower Show

Chorley Flower Show returned this weekend at Astley Park with a glorious feast of colour/
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Jul 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 19:02 BST

After an incredible show last year which saw more than tens of thousands attend, the dazzling Chorley Flower Show, now in its eighth year, began yesterday (Friday July 28) and continues until tomorrow (Sunday July 30).

The Chorley Flower Show features some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events.

National and local societies are displaying their plants and running regional competitions and the gardening theatre will be back with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

The event also includes live music.

More details can be found here

Chorley Flower Show. Nicky Green from Poplar Farm

1. Chorley Flower Show. Nicky Green from Poplar Farm

Chorley Flower Show. Nicky Green from Poplar Farm Photo: Daniel Martino

Magnificent flowers brought vivid colour to Chorley Flower Show

2. Chorley Flower Show

Magnificent flowers brought vivid colour to Chorley Flower Show Photo: Daniel Martino

Visitors enjoying Chorley Flower Show

3. Chorley Flower Show

Visitors enjoying Chorley Flower Show Photo: Daniel Martino

Chorley Flower Show. Kirsty Coleman and Gail MacPherson are real sun flower girls

4. Chorley Flower Show. Kirsty Coleman and Gail MacPherson.

Chorley Flower Show. Kirsty Coleman and Gail MacPherson are real sun flower girls Photo: Daniel Martino

