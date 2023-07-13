News you can trust since 1886
10 photos of Karen's Diner - the 'world's rudest restaurant' is popping up at Blackpool's Tiffany’s Hotel on July 15/16

After weeks of anticipation Karen Diner’s – billed at the ‘rudest restaurant in the world’ - will be popping up in Blackpool this weekend.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

The diner, which prides itself on having the worst service in the world as part of its immersive experience, is heading to Blackpool on its mission to be rude to as many people as possible.

Although the company behind Karen’s has numerous outlets across America, Australia and UK cities including Manchester, Blackpool is getting a pop-up taster experience as part of the Karen’s On Tour (KOT) experience.

Diners are now able to book their places for the various sittings this Saturday and Sunday (July 15/16), at at Tiffany’s Hotel, North Promenade, Blackpool.

Brave customers can expect a full menu with “In your face” burgers, sweet treats, thick shakes and the Karen inspired cocktail menu.

Vegetarians, vegans and non alcoholics will all be catered for but don’t expect Karen to be happy about it.

And whatever you do, don’t ask for a refund.

Your ticket includes a two course meal and a welcome drink.

You also get the option to upgrade to ‘bottomless’ prosecco, lager, bitter and select spirits and mixers as well as select soft drinks for a full 90mins.

If you miss out this weekend, Karen’s will be back in Blackpool for another pop-up weekend currently scheduled for October 7/8.

A KOT spokesman said: “Karen’s is a place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care.

"You can expect good food, good fun and a dining experience like you've never had before.

" Let us know if it's your birthday, if your name is Karen and for the love of Karen don't ask to speak to the manager.”

To book, click on the link here

