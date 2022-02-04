10 of the best florists in Preston according to Google reviews ahead of Valentine's Day

February 14 isn't far away, so be quick ordering that special bunch or bouquet for the love of your life.

To help you, here are 10 of the top florists across Preston according to Google reviews.

The Secret Garden Flower Shop - Winckley Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 556760. Website here.

Roses are red ...

One reviewer said: "What a beautiful, wonderful place! Have been lucky enough to have received numerous bouquets from Secret Garden now. And bought from them every time I have needed to send flowers to put the biggest smiles on faces."

Preston Flowers - Meadow Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 254123. Facebook page here.

One reviewer said: "Very happy with the service they provided. Same day delivery done. Very highly recommended and very happy with the bouquet."

Margaret Mason - Friargate, Preston. Tel: 01772 253858. Website here.One reviewer said: "Margaret Mason provides beautiful flowers, I have used their services for over 30 years. Always excellent service and beautiful arrangements. Large and small."

Treat the one you love this Valentine's Day

Jardin Des Roses - Church Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 342121. Website here.

One reviewer said: "I received these flowers as a gift and I can honestly say I have never seen an arrangement so beautiful, it actually made me emotional."

Fusion Flowers - Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston. Tel: 01772 703003.

One reviewer said: "Ordered a lovely Posy from Fusion Flowers and was very happy with the service and the flowers, just what I wanted."

Pamela Jane Florist - Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston. Tel: 01772 743073. Website here.

One reviewer said: "Always service with a smile. First class flowers and displays."

Honey's Hideaway - North Cliff Street, Preston. Tel: 07921543131. Website here.

One reviewer said: "Fantastic service and beautiful flowers. I cannot recommend Honey's Hideaway enough."

Another Bouquet - Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston. Tel: 01772 713224. Website here.

One reviewer said: "I would certainly recommend this florist. The bouquet I ordered for my wife was perfect."

Luna Bloom - Allerton Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston. Tel: 07944 612315. Website here.

One reviewer said: "Fabulous vibrant flowers from Luna Bloom Florist. I would definitely recommend them 1000%."

Flowers With Passion - Stone House, Goosnargh Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 786828. Website here.

One reviewer said: "The go-to florist without a doubt. After purchasing flowers from Flowers With Passion I won't be going anywhere else."