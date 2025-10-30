10 of Lancashire’s most haunted restaurants and hotels

New research from Where The Trade Buys , one of the UK’s leading print suppliers to the hospitality industry, has revealed the UK’s most haunted pubs, hotels and restaurants.

The findings are based on over 1,300 recorded ghost sightings listed on The Paranormal Database at hospitality venues across the UK and Ireland, highlighting the UK’s most haunted hospitality hotspots just in time for Halloween.

Lancashire has 50 recorded hauntings across pubs, hotels and restaurants, making it the third most haunted region in the UK.

Below we have outlined the 10* restaurants and hotels included in this list and details as to which spooky sightings were recorded.

Emma Thompson, Marketing Director at Where The Trade Buys, said: “Our research shines a light on the incredible history and individuality within the UK’s hospitality scene. From centuries-old pubs to seaside hotels, each venue has its own story, and for some, that story comes with a spine-tingling twist.

*16 Lancashire hotels & restaurants feature on The Paranamoral Database but we have only included those that are still open.

You can also see the 14 most haunted pubs in Lancashire here.

Samlesbury Hall in Samlesbury A pale female spectre haunts an area of the garden where her lover was killed. It is said she is sometimes accompanied by a knight. A bus driver travelling on the road by the hall reported stopping to let a pale girl climb on board, only for her to vanish. In May 2006, the owner of a newly opened restaurant within the building reported a white figure which ran past him, cross the road, and vanished into nearby fields.

Ship and Royal Hotel in Lytham Materialising several times, a tall ghostly male also reportedly disturbed paperwork and played about with the telephone.

Pinocchio's Restaurant in Walton-le-Dale Oliver Cromwell's shade is reported to haunt this property and may have appeared in a photograph taken in the restaurant in 2003.