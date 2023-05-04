3 . More than a Million

For a tidy £1,350,000, this stunning property comes with its own equestrian facilities. But if horses are not your thing, the owners would consider splitting the facilities from the house. There's no chain in the sale of this five bedroom home on Elmridge Lane in Chipping. It's a new property with open plan living. It's on the market with Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country, Ribble Valley