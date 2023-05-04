These are the elite, the houses which many of us wish we could buy and are the ones with the biggest price tags of all.
The stunning properties are dotted around the Preston area, some set in acres of land and others are simply spectacular for their bespoke designs. There are mansions, houses with equestrian facilities and one which dates back to 1666. Here we look at ten of the best and find out what makes them so unique…
This incredible mansion house is on the market for £1,800,000 and is located at The Avenue in Churchtown. A Grade II Listed period house, it is set in around eight acres of gardens and paddocks and is at the end of a tree lined drive. There are so many rooms to explore. Richard Turner and Son in Bentham are marketing the house Photo: Richard Turner & Son, Bentham
With its own three bedroomed owners cottage, this is marketed as a high-quality self-catering apartment lifestyle business. Wolfen Mill Country Retreats has nine superbly converted self-catering apartments. It's in a tranquil location in Chipping with beautiful views over an adjoining lake. It's on the market for £1,500,000 with Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country
For a tidy £1,350,000, this stunning property comes with its own equestrian facilities. But if horses are not your thing, the owners would consider splitting the facilities from the house. There's no chain in the sale of this five bedroom home on Elmridge Lane in Chipping. It's a new property with open plan living. It's on the market with Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country, Ribble Valley
Little Foxes in Whitechapel, is a substantial five or six bedroom family home with 2.9 acres of land offering a superb rural lifestyle. With Beacon Fell as a backdrop, the house has so much potential. It's on the market for £1,250,000 with Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country, Ribble Valley