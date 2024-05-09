Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be over 190 appearances across the weekend.

South Ribble is gearing up for two music festivals - with one this weekend.

Organised by South Ribble Borough Council in partnership with, The Creative Network, with funding from the Governments UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Penwortham Live and Longton Live be returning.

Penwortham Live

Penwortham Live will be held over a two-day period this Friday and Saturday.

Penwortham Live will be held over a two-day period this Friday and Saturday.

This year over 20 venues across Penwortham, Middleforth and Kingsfold are taking part, making the event bigger and better than ever.

How much are wristbands?

Wristbands are £5 which give you exclusive access to the venues and performances all weekend. They can be purchased from all participating venues, giving you access to the entire event, all weekend - under 12’s go free.

There are over 190 appearances across the weekend from 7pm until 11pm both nights, in 45-minute slots.

Caroline Wolfenden, Director of Change and Delivery at South Ribble Borough Council said: “We are delighted to bring an even bigger and better live event to South Ribble this year.

“I’d encourage everyone to support the local businesses taking part and purchase their wristbands as soon as possible. Numbers are limited so don’t miss out!”

Nigel Stewart from The Creative Network added: "You can't buy fish & chips for £5!

“Our local acts just get better and better at every festival. And, this year, with over 20 venues, it's a bumper experience! There’s a type of music for everyone, so come and support our community!"

Is transport available?

There will be two free shuttle buses to take you from Liverpool Road in Penwortham to Middleforth and Kingsfold.

The full event schedule with all participating venues and more information on the shuttle buses, can be found HERE.

Longton Live