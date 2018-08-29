Penwortham dad to run Robin Hood 100 ultra marathon for Alder Hey and Harry and Co

A man who is about to become a father for the second time is planning on running 100 miles for two children’s neonatal charities.

Martin Crowley, of Penwortham, will take part in the Robin Hood 100, in aid of Harry and Co, which supported his sister after they lost a baby boy last year Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, which saved five-month-old Florence Watling when she was born with a serious heart defect.

Florence Watling

The 34-year-old, whose wife Jayne is expecting a baby girl, said: “I am hoping to raise £2000 for two very worthy charities who have both supported family and friends through difficult times.

“In July last year, my sister Gillian and brother in law Andrew Dean unfortunately lost their first child together during the pregnancy.

“Not long after the 20-week scan a very serious complication was found. Doctors, midwives and nurses did everything they could to help the baby through his fight but sadly he was born sleeping. The baby was named Adam.

“The support provided by the hospital in Warrington was amazing and to help Gill and Andy. They put them in touch with Harry and Co, which is a supporting maternity and neonatal bereavement service.

“It has been very supportive to Gillian and Andy, providing advice or just if they need someone to talk to. It has also introduced them to other families who have also lost babies, allowing them to discuss their experience and how others have been able to work through what is a traumatic experience for any parent and family.

“My friends Laura and Keith Watling, of Hutton, had a baby girl, Florence five months ago.

“At the routine 20 week scan it was detected that Florence had a very serious heart condition and she would require immediate open heart surgery soon after her birth.

“Laura and Keith had to travel from Preston to Birmingham to deliver her at a specialist hospital.

“At five days old, a team of specialists travelled by ambulance from Alder Hey to Birmingham to collect Florence and take her back to Liverpool.

“Florence had the ‘arterial switch’ operation where they switch the two main arteries and re-route the tiny coronary arteries, when she was just 12 days old.

“The surgery and after care all took place at the Alder Hey Children’s hospital where the surgeons and nurses did an absolute amazing job of not only looking after Florence but also supporting Laura and Keith through what was the hardest time of their lives.

They were also provided with free accommodation through Ronald McDonald House.

“Florence had a very difficult few weeks to get through, so soon after her birth but she was a little fighter and she left Alder Hey to return back home when she was just five weeks old. She is now settling in to a life at home with Laura, Keith and big sister Eliza.”

Martin will complete the 100 mile ultra-marathon on 15 September 2018 in and around Sherwood Forrest and he hopes to raise £2,000.

He said: “I aim to complete the race between 20 and 24 hours.

“I have been into running for the past 10 years and done a few marathons and half marathons. The longest race I have done is Two Oceans Marathons in Africa.

“Last year was so tough for my family and so I wanted something good to come from this and help others.”

To support Martin visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/martin-crowley100miles