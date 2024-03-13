Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pendle Hill Properties have announced an Easter giveaway with the Preston North End Community & Education Trust (PNECET), which will see 500 Easter Eggs donated to the local community.

The partnership will see Pendle Hill Properties donate 250 Easter Eggs to charity and community partners of the Community & Education Trust.

A further 250 eggs will be handed out ahead of Preston North End's match against Rotherham United at Deepdale on Good Friday (29th March).

Supporters under the age of 12, from both Preston and Rotherham, are being invited to receive their eggs before the 3pm kick off, from the giant inflatable PNECET goal outside Deepdale.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: "We are really excited to be continuing our work in the community this Easter with the Preston North End Community and Education Trust.

From left to right, Thomas Turner from Pendle Hill Properties with Mohammed Patel and Jack Mountain from PNECET.

"The work that they do is fantastic and we are proud to be able to support that here in Preston and give back to the local community."

PNECET are the official charity of Preston North End Football Club, and utilise the club’s appeal to situate themselves at the heart of the Preston community, providing a high-quality service to improve people's lives.

Their provision is centred around Community Engagement, Education, and Health and Wellbeing.

Jack Mountain, Head of Fundraising at Preston North End Community and Education Trust, said: "On behalf of PNECET I would like to thank the Pendle Hill Properties team for their generosity this Easter.

"The donations they have made will bring smiles to faces in the local community, and will ensure local children don't have to go without an egg this Easter."

The Easter Egg giveaway with PNECET is one of three that the estate agent is running over Easter, with #ShopLocal campaigns in both Longridge and Padiham, involving local schoolchildren and shops.

For more information on those initiatives and Pendle Hill Properties, visit their website: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk.