Peets Fish & Chips in Preston announces closure

The owner announced the closure earlier this week.
By Emma Downey
Published 14th Feb 2024, 13:11 GMT
A popular fish and chip shop in Preston has announced it will be closing.

Peets Fish and Chips, located at 19 Station Road, Hesketh Bank, announced that it will be serving its last takeaway next Saturday (February 24).

Owner of Peets Fish & Chips Kevin Peet (pictured) announced the chippy in Hesketh Bank will close on Saturday, February 24.Owner of Peets Fish & Chips Kevin Peet (pictured) announced the chippy in Hesketh Bank will close on Saturday, February 24.
Announcing the news on Facebook earlier this week, owner Kevin Peet said:

"Dear customers we are sorry to inform you that our chippy in Hesketh Bank will close on Saturday 24th February.

"We would like to thank all our local customers for supporting us on this journey and we wish any future operator to succeed us in this fantastic building.

"All the very best in the future."

He added that business hours will stay the same up until next week.

