Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by bus on Greyhound Bridge Road in Lancaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred on Greyhound Bridge Road at around 4.40pm on Thursday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 956 of May 8.
You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.