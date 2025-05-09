Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pedestrian was “seriously injured” after he was hit by a bus in Lancaster.

The incident occurred on Greyhound Bridge Road at around 4.40pm on Thursday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 956 of May 8.

You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.