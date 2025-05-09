Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by bus on Greyhound Bridge Road in Lancaster

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pedestrian was “seriously injured” after he was hit by a bus in Lancaster.

The incident occurred on Greyhound Bridge Road at around 4.40pm on Thursday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A pedestrian was “seriously injured” after he was hit by a bus on Greyhound Bridge Road, LancasterA pedestrian was “seriously injured” after he was hit by a bus on Greyhound Bridge Road, Lancaster
A pedestrian was “seriously injured” after he was hit by a bus on Greyhound Bridge Road, Lancaster | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 956 of May 8.

You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:LancasterLancashire PoliceHospitalLancashirePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice