Pedestrian left with ‘serious facial injuries’ after being hit by BMW in Nelson
A white BMW struck a pedestrian on Barkerhouse Road at the junction with Netherfield Road at around 5.30pm on October 31.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, suffered “serious facial injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.
Officers yesterday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1098 of October 31.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.