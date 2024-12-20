Pedestrian left with ‘serious facial injuries’ after being hit by BMW in Nelson

A pedestrian was left with “serious facial injuries” after being hit by a BMW in Nelson, prompting police to launch a CCTV appeal.

A white BMW struck a pedestrian on Barkerhouse Road at the junction with Netherfield Road at around 5.30pm on October 31.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, suffered “serious facial injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.

Officers want to speak to this man after a pedestrian was hit by a BMW in Nelsonplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to this man after a pedestrian was hit by a BMW in Nelson | Lancashire Police

Officers yesterday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1098 of October 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

