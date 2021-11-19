Pedestrian hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being hit by car in Preston
An 18-year-old man suffered "serious injuries" after he was struck by a car in Preston.
The casualty, an 18-year-old man from Preston, was hit by a BMW in Ribbleton Avenue at around 7.10pm last night (Thursday, November 18).
He was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" where police said he remained this morning (Friday, November 19).
Ribbleton Avenue was reportedly closed for hours while officers waited for collision investigators to arrive, eyewitnesses said.
Anyone who saw the incident can call 101, quoting incident reference 1262 of November 18.
Information can also be reported online by clicking HERE.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for information.
