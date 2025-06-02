Pedestrian hit by two cars in Skelmersdale hit-and-run after ‘verbal altercation’

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:51 BST

A pedestrian was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run incident following a “verbal altercation” in Skelmersdale.

A Honda Civic and a grey Ford Focus collided with the pedestrian on High Street shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers said his injuries “are not serious”.

A pedestrian was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run incident in SkelmersdaleA pedestrian was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run incident in Skelmersdale
A pedestrian was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run incident in Skelmersdale | Google

It was reported that the vehicles hit the man following a verbal altercation.

Police confirmed that neither vehicle stopped at the scene and that enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re appealing to you today, to ask for your assistance. If you have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area, particularly between 6.55pm and 7.05pm, please let us know.

“We’d also like to appeal directly to anyone who may work at a garage or bodywork shop. We believe the vehicles may have sustained some damage in the collision.

“If someone approaches you to repair their vehicle, and you believe the damage may be connected to this incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1175 of 31 May.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

