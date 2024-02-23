Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edstart Sport Coaching is a company that has been putting on extra-curricular sports clubs and activities and has expanded into Lancashire over the last few months.

The organisation works in partnership with primary schools to deliver excellent physical education whilst also hosting community sessions and multi sport holiday camps.

Edstart work all over the North West including areas in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire yet have recently started working in Lancashire.

These areas include Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, Burnley and Rossendale.

An Edstart PE session in action, being ran by one of their many qualified coaches.

Blackburn with Darwen Area Manager for Edstart, Marcus Barlow said: “Over the past few months, we have seen a huge increase in participation numbers at our community sessions and holiday camps in Lancashire.

“In terms of physical education, we help equip children with the tools and skills to be high school ready.

“We strive to help children become more physically literate, whilst they are on their primary school journey.”

Whilst working with a number of schools, Edstart have been able to build their own physical education curriculum called Quality Edstart which aims to make sure children can do more, learn more and remember more.

The curriculum is now available to be purchased by schools across the country as Edstart seeks to bring variation to the existing, dated curriculums.

Marcus said: “Every school uses a different PE curriculum, whether that be one that they have created themselves or a scheme that they have bought into.

“If we look at Ofsted's recent study, too many of schools PE curriculums lacked coherence,

meaning children aren't getting enough time to build important knowledge.”

A typical Edstart day can include sessions that run from 7:30am right up until 7pm, which includes activities for any child to get involved with.

These sessions would be a breakfast club, morning PE lessons, dinnertime club, afternoon PE lessons, after-school club, and some evenings community sports sessions such as dodgeball and football.

Marcus said: “Edstart's overall aim is to be the leading PE and sports provider in the UK, in which we feel we are on the right track as our aim is to work nationally within the next 10 years.

“In terms of Lancashire, we just want to make sure we continue to deliver an excellent service and continue to support new and existing partner schools with their PE and sports delivery.”