Paws and Play Daycare to host Daschunds Valetine's meet up in Preston
The Valentine's meet will include photo opportunities, balloons and treats for all good boys.
If you want to get your dog a 'paw-some' gift this Valentine's then venture to Preston for a four-legged party.
Sausage dogs and their owners are being invited to party like a Dachshund at a specially created Valentine's event.
The meet up, organised by Paws and Play Daycare, Unit 6 Ward Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, will include things such as photo opportunities, homemade doggy biscuits and balloons.
It will be held on Monday, February 12, from 6.30pm-7.30pm.
To book your place simply send the team a message on their Facebook page or call: 07858616999. All dogs must be vaccinated and able to socialise with others.
A puppy Valentine's meet up has also been scheduled for puppies of any breed and size aged between 12 - 18 months for Thursday, February 15 from 6.30pm-7.30pm.
The same rules will apply as the previous, at cost of £5 each per furry friend for both.