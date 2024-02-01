Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you want to get your dog a 'paw-some' gift this Valentine's then venture to Preston for a four-legged party.

Sausage dogs and their owners are being invited to party like a Dachshund at a specially created Valentine's event.

The meet up, organised by Paws and Play Daycare, Unit 6 Ward Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, will include things such as photo opportunities, homemade doggy biscuits and balloons.

It will be held on Monday, February 12, from 6.30pm-7.30pm.

To book your place simply send the team a message on their Facebook page or call: 07858616999. All dogs must be vaccinated and able to socialise with others.

A puppy Valentine's meet up has also been scheduled for puppies of any breed and size aged between 12 - 18 months for Thursday, February 15 from 6.30pm-7.30pm.