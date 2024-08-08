Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A documentary capturing Paul McCartney and Wings recording their One Hand Clapping album is set to be released - and it features a song about Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the record, deemed one of the “most bootlegged live albums”, received a proper release earlier this year about 50 years after it was recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by David Litchfield, the film will explore the making of the album through rare footage, interviews with the band and insights from the creative team behind it.

Sir Paul McCartney said: “It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did.

Paul McCartney’s previously unreleased song ‘Blackpool’ will feature in an upcoming documentary | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“We made a pretty good noise actually. It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary will allow fans to hear live-in-studio renditions of Wings classics including ‘Live And Let Die’, ‘Band On The Run’, ‘Jet’ and ‘My Love’ as well as a reimagined Beatles classic.

The film also sees the Beatles star discuss his enjoyment at working in a band, his writing process and how he thought at age 14 he might have a future as a cabaret singer.

Highlights from the sessions include a rendition of the previously unreleased song ‘Blackpool’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The track remained unreleased for decades, circulating only as a bootleg until its official debut in 2024.

The documentary will also feature a cover of ‘Twenty Flight Rock’, the song he played for John Lennon during their first meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally shot on 1970s videotape at Abbey Road Studios, the film has been scanned and restored at 4K for the big screen release.

It will be shown at limited cinema screenings from September 26, with the events also set to feature previously unreleased Backyard Sessions which showcase Sir Paul playing tracks from his back catalogue on acoustic guitar, as well as an introduction from the star.

One Hand Clapping marked a notable moment for Wings as it showcased their new line-up as Sir Paul, his late wife, Linda, and Denny Laine were joined by guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton, following the departure of Denny Seiwell and Henry McCullough the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining the band in the studio were orchestral arranger Del Newman and saxophonist Howie Casey, who would go on to join the Wings touring band.

Marc Allenby, chief executive of Trafalgar Releasing, said: “We are looking forward to bringing the legendary music of Paul McCartney to the big screen and offering fans a front-row seat to his enduring legacy.

“This cinematic experience will transport audiences back to a golden era of rock and roll while captivating new fans with the magic of this iconic band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a must-see event for music lovers of all generations.”

Sir Paul co-founded the band in 1971 following his massive success with the Beatles in the previous decade.

The documentary, Paul McCartney And Wings – One Hand Clapping, will be shown at limited screenings from September 26 with tickets available from August 16.