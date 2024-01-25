Paul Heaton's meeting with Cuffe and Taylor sparks Lytham Fest speculation
Fans of singer songwriter Paul Heaton were left speculating on whether he might be appearing at Lytham Festival after spotting a possible clue.
They saw an online image of the star, who found fame with the Housemartins and the Beautiful South, chatting to Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor, the festival's founders and directors.
There certaibly seemed to be credibility to the possibility, as Heaton has been touring with his new band and included recent dates in the North West.
But despite the discussion, on social media sites in the South Fylde, he will not be appearing at Lytham.
It turned out that his meeting with Cuffe and Taylor was in connection with another event in Cardiff.
He will headline an event at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday June 26.
A spokesman for the pair confirmed the Cardiff connection but did not want to comment on the speculation.