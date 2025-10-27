A pathologist told an inquest it was impossible to determine the exact time a prisoner died in his cell at Garth Prison near Leyland.

Dr Neil Papworth said he could not be precise about when Aaron Taylor, 32, was found dead after being discovered hanged in his cell on August 28, 2023.

Preston-born Mr Taylor’s family have claimed that, despite concerns about his mental health, not enough was done to protect him from harm.

Aaron Taylor, 32, was found dead at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023. | Petition.Org

The inquest heard that one prison officer on duty that night has since been dismissed for failing to carry out an early morning check on Mr Taylor.

Senior Lancashire coroner Chris Long is conducting the inquest at County Hall, Preston.

Jurors were told Mr Taylor was last seen alive at around 7.30pm on August 27, and found hanged in his cell at around 8am the following morning.

Prison staff told the court that Mr Taylor appeared to have already died, with signs of rigor mortis present.

Dr Papworth, who carried out the post-mortem examination, said the cause of death was hanging. There was a ligature mark around Mr Taylor’s neck and superficial wounds on his arm, believed to be from self-harm.

He told the inquest that loss of consciousness would occur within about 20 seconds, followed by cardiac arrest a few minutes later.

A victim resuscitated within five minutes might survive, he said, but after 15 minutes a fatal brain injury would be inevitable.

Dr Papworth added that it was impossible to be precise about the time of death, explaining that rigor mortis takes at least two hours to develop - meaning the hanging could have occurred any time up to around 6am on August 28.

The hearing continues.