Preston Guild Hall: New music and performance venue to open in bar space

Part of Preston’s Guild Hall is to reopen as an entertainment venue.

Preston City Council has announced that The Guild Lounge - formerly the Guild Hall Foyer in The Guild Hall, Preston - will feature a diverse events programme from October to March. It is hoped that the new venue will fill the void left by The Guild Hall's closure five years ago.

What will it be like?

Making the change from a bar space to a studio theatre, the 350-seater Guild Lounge will host a variety of events, including live music performances from well-known artists, classical music concerts, fringe theatre productions, a regular comedy club, family-friendly entertainment, festive shows, community performances, and unique one-off events.

It will be managed in-house by the Preston City Council’s Cultural Team who have created the programme with input from theatre professionals, ensuring a blend of high-quality performances and a platform for local talent.

Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, Cabinet Member for Resources and Deputy Leader of Preston City Council said, "The opening of The Guild Lounge is a momentous occasion for Preston. This venue not only breathes new life into our city's entertainment offer but also provides a space for local artists and performers.

“We are committed to supporting the arts and listening to the needs of the community, and The Guild Lounge is a testament to that dedication. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this exciting new chapter for Preston."

A detailed schedule is set to be released in August. The Guild Lounge will operate weekly from Thursday to Saturday, with additional events programmed during school half-term weeks, providing entertainment options for all ages. There will also be a two week offer of festive family shows in December.

The wider picture

Preston City Council is actively working with community partners to explore the use of additional spaces in The Guild Hall to create a shared storage and activity centre. This is in response to a long-term need from community partners such as Preston Caribbean Carnival, Preston City Mela, Windrush CIC and Let's Grow Preston for access to space to store large items created for their annual events, to support their reuse, and provide space to engage with the community.

Early discussions are underway with these community groups, and further exploration is needed regarding the suitability of the space, access and costs. Chris Davies, Chair of Preston City Mela , said: "The Guild Hall presents a unique opportunity for us to have a dedicated space that not only preserves the large scale art and community projects we create each year at Preston City Mela but also provides a vibrant hub for ongoing community engagement and creativity."

For more information about The Guild Hall, please visit here.