Police say the M6 northbound between Junction 32 at Preston and Junction 33 at Lancaster isn’t expected to fully reopen until between 2.15pm and 2.30pm
Read More
Read MoreInvestigation into Preston orphanage blaze hampered by dangerous state of buildi...
A Lancashire traffic spokesman said: “There is one of three lanes closed.
"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 14.15 and 14.30.”
The incident involved a car catching fire late this morning, with Lancashire Fire and Rescue attending the scene.
It is understood only one car was involved.