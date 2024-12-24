Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of Blackpool town centre will be closed to traffic to enable the resort to literally lay down the red carpet for visiting celebrities next month.

All traffic will be banned from St John's Square when Britain's Got Talent brings its auditions to the Winter Gardens in January with large crowds also expected at the event.

Crowds outside the Winter Gardens in October for Britain;s Got Talent | dave nelson

Blackpool Council has approved a traffic closure notice for the area between Church Street from its junction with Leopold Grove to the junction of Abingdon Street, and Abingdon Street from its junction with Birley Street to the junction of Church Street.

It means only traffic associated with the Britain's Got Talent event will be allowed through. Restrictions already apply in St John's Square with only buses, taxis and other authorised vehicles such as emergency vehicles allowed to travel through.

But the closure order will mean all traffic will be diverted on January 11, 12 and 13 between 10am and 11pm. Parking will also be suspended on Topping Street at the same time to enable diverted bus services to use the alternative route.

A council report setting out the decision says: "This closure is to allow the Britain’s Got Talent Judges to arrive at the red carpet placed outside the Winter Gardens and enter the audition area for the contestants.

"Due to the expected crowds that will be in St John's it was deemed safer to close the road completely to traffic. It will also aid in the filming as the judges arrive at the Winter Gardens in their respective vehicles."

The closure will also enable contestants to be walked safely into the Winter Gardens in groups, as well as providing areas for audience members. The report adds: "The council agreed that in regards to the safety of the general public vehicles should be prohibited."

Hundreds of people gathered in St John's Square when Britain's Got Talent held its last auditions in Blackpool in October. Some of the auditions were postponed as a mark of respect following the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Road closure dates and times

11th January between the hours of 10:00 and 23:00

12th January between the hours of 10:00 and 23:00

13th January between the hours of 10:00 and 23:00