Parbold tragedy as man dies after getting trapped under van

A man in his 30s died after getting trapped under a van in Parbold.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

Emergency services were called to the scene in Lancaster Lane at around 3.30pm on Monday (June 19).

Efforts were made to treat the man, who suffered catastrophic injuries, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be passed to HM Coroner.

Lancaster Lane was closed for some time while police carried out enquiries and emergency services dealt with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called by the ambulance service at about 3.30pm on Monday to a report that a man had become trapped under a van at Lancaster Lane in Parbold.

"Emergency services attended but very sadly the man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

