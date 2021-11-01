Paramedics treat casualty after two vehicle smash in Lostock Hall
One person was injured after two vehicles collided in Lostock Hall this afternoon.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:20 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:22 pm
The collision happened on London Way at around 2:40, with one of the vehicles leaving the road.
Two fire crews from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended the scene.
A fire brigade spokesperson said: "Crews assisted making the scene safe and there was one person left in the care of North West Ambulance Service.
"Firefighters were in attendance around 50 minutes."
The extent of the casualty's injuries is not known.