PAR Group from Preston scores with football-inspired fund-raiser for St Catherine's Hospice

A Preston firm netted more than £600 for St Catherine’s Hospice following a football-inspired fund-raiser.

Staff from the PAR Group, which manufactures rubber, plastic and insulation products, donated £640 to the Lostock Hall-based charity after collecting £20 for every goal England scored a goal during the World Cup.

Ben Rutter, from the PAR Group’s marketing team, came up with the innovative idea which resulted in a £20 donation to the charity for every goal England scored during the World Cup.

With match-funding from Warrington-based Bedaro, the Lostock Hall charity has benefitted from a fantastic £640 donation.

Ben said: “It was lucky England scored so many goals, especially during the Panama game when they scored six.

“We counted penalties too. I kept willing them to score not just for the football, but for the hospice as well.”

“We’ve supported St Catherine’s over the years as some of our staff members have experience of the care provided by the charity. It was great that one of the companies we work with, Bedaro, was keen to get involved and help too.”

Hayley Jackson, fund-raiser for St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “There was a great sense of national pride during the World Cup, and it was made all the more exciting knowing that St Catherine’s was befitting every time England scored. This money will really help in our continued efforts to provide specialist palliative and end-of-life care to local people at the hospice, out in the community, and in people’s own homes.

“We’d like to say a very heartfelt thank you to staff at PAR Group and Bedaro for their amazing support!”