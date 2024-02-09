News you can trust since 1886
Pancake Day 2024: Here's 7 dessert parlours and cafes in and around Preston offering pancakes and crepes

It's nearly that time of year again.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 9th Feb 2024, 14:21 GMT

Pancake Day 2024 - or Shrove Tuesday as it's more formally known - falls on Tuesday, February 13.

Pancakes were traditionally made to use up all the eggs, butter and milk before the fasting began on Ash Wednesday.

If you don't fancy making your own, here's seven top-rated places in and around Preston that will make them for you. We've selected eateries that don't fall below four out of five on Google Reviews.

Take a look...

Heavenly Desserts in Cheapside, Preston, offers a choice of eight crepes, with flavours including banana s'mores and biscoff. Google Rating 4.7.

1. Heavenly Desserts in Cheapside, Preston, offers a choice of eight crepes, with flavours including banana s'mores and biscoff.

Milky Lane in Deepdale Road offers Biscoff and Nutella pancakes for £14.90 as part of their extensive menu. Google rating: 4.3/5.

2. Milky Lane in Deepdale Road offers Biscoff and Nutella pancakes for £14.90 as part of their extensive menu. Google rating: 4.3/5.

Rosemary On The Park, in Preston's Moor Park, offers blueberry pancakes with crispy bacon and syrup as part of their breakfast menu. Google rating: 4.6/5.

3. Rosemary On The Park, in Preston's Moor Park, offers blueberry pancakes with crispy bacon and syrup as part of their breakfast menu. Google rating: 4.6/5.

Tootsies in Little Hoole offer a whole range of sweet pancakes and waffles to try, prices starting as low as £3.65 for simply sugar. Google rating: 4.6/5.

4. Tootsies in Little Hoole offer a whole range of sweet pancakes and waffles to try, prices starting as low as £3.65 for simply sugar. Google rating: 4.6/5.

