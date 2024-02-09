Pancake Day 2024 - or Shrove Tuesday as it's more formally known - falls on Tuesday, February 13.
Pancakes were traditionally made to use up all the eggs, butter and milk before the fasting began on Ash Wednesday.
1. Heavenly Desserts in Cheapside, Preston, offers a choice of eight crepes, with flavours including banana s'mores and biscoff.
Photo: Google
2. Milky Lane in Deepdale Road offers Biscoff and Nutella pancakes for £14.90 as part of their extensive menu. Google rating: 4.3/5.
Photo: Google
3. Rosemary On The Park, in Preston's Moor Park, offers blueberry pancakes with crispy bacon and syrup as part of their breakfast menu. Google rating: 4.6/5.
Photo: Rosemary on the Park
4. Tootsies in Little Hoole offer a whole range of sweet pancakes and waffles to try, prices starting as low as £3.65 for simply sugar. Google rating: 4.6/5.
Photo: Google