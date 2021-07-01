Pan catches fire at Preston home
A pan caught fire in the kitchen of a domestic property in Preston.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:35 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:38 pm
Two fire engines from Preston rushed to the scene in Ringwood Road at shortly before 9.20am today (July 1).
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
A ventilation unit was then used to clear the property of smoke.
No injuries were reported, the fire service said.
