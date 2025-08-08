Morecambe Winter Gardens stages a Morecambe FC celebration on August 22

Heritage buildings across the country are set to benefit from £15 million of funding as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to ensure our heritage is fit for the future

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England, some 37 local heritage sites will receive grants to help with repairs, in many cases helping turn historic buildings into the vibrant community spaces people need today, with the fund delivering on the government’s Plan for Change by increasing opportunities and ensuring communities can enjoy heritage in the places they call home.

The funding will ensure heritage buildings are fit for the future so they can continue to tell our national story at a local level in communities across the country. The fund has also prioritised projects that will restore heritage sites serving disadvantaged communities and which demonstrate strong local benefits, from job creation to cultural events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the heritage projects to receive funding are two in Lancashire, with Gawthorpe Great Barn in Burnley (£337,975) and Morecambe Winter Gardens (£767,222) set to benefit to the tune of over £1m between them.

Morecambe Winter Gardens

"Our extraordinary heritage weaves together the stories that define who we are as communities and as a nation, connecting us to the generations who came before us and shining a light on the pathways that brought us to where we stand today,” said Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross.

"We are delivering on our Plan for Change, through the Heritage at Risk Fund, by breathing new life into treasured places, buildings and monuments across the country, helping to increase opportunities and ensuring that future generations have access to our rich heritage."

The Heritage at Risk Fund is part of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund, which was announced by the Culture Secretary earlier this year. The fund will deliver on the government’s Plan for Change by breaking down barriers to opportunity by transforming historic buildings, creating jobs and spaces that are fit for communities to enjoy in the places they call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Barn at Gawthorpe Hall

Lou Brennan, Director of Regions at Historic England, said: "Thanks to the extra funding from the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, we are able to breathe new life into neglected historic buildings that we haven’t been able to help through our existing grant schemes.

“This initiative will not only boost economic growth but also create amazing opportunities for people in some of the nation’s most disadvantaged areas. We’re thrilled to support projects that harness the power of heritage to make a real difference where it’s needed most."