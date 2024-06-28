Paedophile died of cancer while waiting for early release from Preston prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paedophile died of cancer while awaiting news on an early prison release.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) has released a report into the death of 52-year-old Elliot Matthews while a prisoner at HMP Preston on September 26, 2023.

Matthews, from Burnley, was jailed for 12 years on November 15, 2022, for a number of sexual offences, including rape, assault by penetration and strangulation. Just 10 months into his sentence, he died from bronchopneumonia caused by advanced cancer of the throat.

After his death, the PPO family liaison officer wrote to Mr Matthews’ next of kin to explain the investigation and to ask if they had any matters they wanted us to consider. His family asked for information about Mr Mathews’ diagnosis and treatment, and why he was not granted compassionate release.

The report states: “The clinical reviewer concluded that the clinical care Mr Matthews received at HMP Preston was of a good standard and equivalent to what he could have expected to receive in the community.”

