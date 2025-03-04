Owners of The Plough in Staining announce closure due to ‘cost of living crisis and poor health’
The Plough on Chain Lane will close its doors on Sunday, March 9.
The owners cited the “cost of living crisis and poor health” as the main reasons behind the decision.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, a spokesperson for the pub said: “It’s not been an easy decision to make but with utilities doubling in price, the cost of living crisis and poor health it’s left me no choice but to close.
“At present the brewery has no one to take the pub on but I’m sure it won’t be long.
“I would like to thank all my loyal customers and staff for their support over the years!”
The news was met with sadness from residents who were “gutted” about the closure.
The announcement has left residents in the area saddened by the news.
One local expressed their sympathy, saying: “Best of luck with the future with your health.”
Another added: “Enjoy your retirement but heartbreaking all the same.”
A third shared: “I’m really sorry to hear this, thank you for your hospitality over the years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.